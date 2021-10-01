Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Kane hopes hat-trick in Europe sparks goal rush in Premier League
football

Kane hopes hat-trick in Europe sparks goal rush in Premier League

Kane, who had been linked with a transfer to Manchester City in the summer before deciding to remain in London, is yet to score in the Premier League this season.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 08:56 AM IST
 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said he did not expect to feature in Thursday's 5-1 Europa Conference League victory over Slovenian minnows NS Mura but hoped his second-half hat-trick can swing his domestic form for the club.

Kane, who had been linked with a transfer to Manchester City in the summer before deciding to remain in London, is yet to score in the Premier League this season.

With Tottenham leading 2-1 through Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso, Kane marked his second-half appearance with a quick-fire treble -- his 13th for the side -- and looked forward to Sunday's league game against Aston Villa.

"Every striker wants to score goals. I probably wasn't expecting to come on today but it's nice to get the minutes," Kane told BT Sport.

"Whenever you see the ball hit the back of the net it's a good feeling. Hopefully we can take it into the weekend. It was nice to come off the bench and score a few goals."

RELATED STORIES

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said the game needed an injection of energy, which substitutes Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura provided.

"Today was important to perform the way we did," he said. "A good result and this way we recover better and prepare for the next one better. A lot of positives."

Tottenham have lost their last three league games and are 11th, three places below Villa.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harry kane tottenham hotspur
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

I-League CEO speaks on how tournament qualifiers will help new teams

Former CM? Well, not quite, says ATKMB goalie Amrinder Singh

AIBA says independent probe found system to manipulate bouts

Lewandowski scores 2 as Bayern hammers Dynamo Kyiv 5-0
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP