Karim Benzema scores shocking own goal during AFC Champions League match, video goes viral

The relationship between Karim Benzema and Al Ittihad is just not working out as the Frenchman once again had a poor outing for the Saudi Pro League side. Karim Benzema scored an own goal.

This time it was at the AFC Champions League round of 16 second leg tie against Uzbekistan side Navbahor. The first leg was a 0-0 draw, but the former Real Madrid ended up scoring an own goal in the second leg, as he headed the ball into his own net.

But Al Ittihad managed to stage a comeback to seal a 2-1 win, courtesy of a goal from Abderrazak Hamdallah and own goal from Toma Tabatadze.

Benzema's performance perfectly summed up his time with the Saudi club. In the January transfer window, he was linked with a shock move to rivals Al Nassr, where he has his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. He was also linked to a move to the Premier League.

Earlier this month, he reportedly stormed out of Al Ittihad's training after he refused to train alone, further continuing his ongoing feud with manager Marcelo Gallardo.

Spanish media outlet Marca reported that Benzema decided to ignore Gallardo's orders to train alone, and it didn't go well with the Argentine manager. Benzema was reportedly asked to leave group training sessions as Gallardo felt that he wasn't fit enough to work with the rest of the team. But Benzema had a different perspective and insisted that he finished his individual training sessions in pre-season.

According to reports, Benzema and Gallardo are not in talking terms currently, with a complete breakdown in communication. The feud began after Benzema's delayed return from the mid-season break. He is also being linked to sides like Manchester United and Chelsea. The former Lyon player also reportedly held crunch talks with the club officials, but it hasn't resolved the issue.