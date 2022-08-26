Keep AIFF elections free from politics, let football win: Bhaichung

Yes, I was always part of football. I would be contributing to the growth of Indian football and we will push for players to be more involved in the administration.

Ahead of a highly-anticipated All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections, former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who is running for the president’s post, made a strong pitch to state associations to keep football ‘free from politics’ and introduced reforms to grow the sport. Bhutia, founder of the Hamro Sikkim Party, will be up against former goalkeeper and West Bengal BJP leader Kalyan Chaubey who has emerged early favourite.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. FIFA has suspended AIFF and the under-17 women’s World Cup is under a cloud. How do you see the situation?

Football has had very bad publicity, but at the same time it is a great opportunity for big reforms. We have seen football over the last 70-80 years and players have not got the opportunity to lead either at the states or in the national federation. So, it is important that there is involvement of players and the right people come into management with the right ideas. That is what we need to focus on and not on political fights.

In the past, state associations have been affected due to affiliation to some political party or the other. The game has suffered. Let’s make it free from politics and bring in the right people. I have the knowledge, expertise and a vision. I can bring in sponsors. I am not affiliated to any national party so I can work with every state association irrespective of the government there. I feel I can deliver.

Q You spoke of pressure being created among members? Could you elaborate?

Somebody who was nominated as vice-president was harassed. A particular gentleman is, I think, trying to keep everybody together and pressured him to withdraw. There are one or two state associations who are doing this and it is very unfair. There should be no pressure from any individual, organisation or parties. Let people decide on their own and let football win. The nomination has been free and fair so far, and I hope the elections also go smoothly.

Q What is your vision for Indian football?

The players come from states. Today, state associations are struggling to even hold a league. They lack finances, infrastructure and a good grassroots programme. State associations should have their own Excellence Centres. It is important for the national federation to give states a good chunk of money and make sure that money is used in organising leagues, grassroots tournaments and training. That is where you produce players. You also need a good coaches’ programme.

Q You said that high profile FIFA tournaments being hosted by India will alone not achieve anything.

We can always have tournaments but we will have to invest huge in grassroots. If you are realistic about trying to qualify (to the World Cup), you need to have a long-term plan, produce quality players and get into top 4, top 6 or 8 in Asia. That is our plan and ambition: to qualify in World Cup or age-group World Cups on merit. For that, you need to have reforms, and the right management.

Q There was a feeling that the Indian Super League will take the game to great heights...

ISL has made it clear that there will be relegation and promotion after certain years which is great. Many ISL clubs have U-17 and U-18 teams. All these players which are produced by local clubs or I-League clubs have to be protected and the benefit has to go to these clubs if the players do well. It’s like the European system. If a young player is developed by any club, small or big, the other clubs have to pay a certain amount to take him. Through it, they can generate revenue. When that happens, everyone would invest in grassroots so that they get the talent first, train and develop them, and make revenue for the players and the club.

Q If you are elected as AIFF president, the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools could be seen as a conflict of interest?

That can always be sorted out. For the betterment of Indian football and to take it forward, I am not bothered about my project, no matter whatever crore it is worth.

Q Will you remain in AIFF as a former international even if you don’t win?

Yes, I was always part of football. I would be contributing to the growth of Indian football and we will push for players to be more involved in the administration.