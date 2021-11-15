Kerala Blasters team up with Sporjo for mentorship, training, job opportunities

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) on Monday announced its association with Sporjo, a sports specialised employability company, as its official partner for creating up-skilling and recruitment opportunities during the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Blasters said the partnership would facilitate the unique initiative of sports-specific mentorship, up-skilling, training and job opportunities in the state.

"This partnership will entail assessing the sports eco system in Kerala, running the Sporjo Mentor and Plus programs for the people of the State, particularly for the KBFC fans, and bringing in mentors who are industry leaders and veterans," Blasters said in a press release.

Sporjo, the country’s first sports specialised online assessment, up-skilling, training and employability company, is a one-stop destination to build an off-pitch career in the sports segment.

The release said Sporjo would work with KBFC to ensure candidates with interest in a sports career, get access to best-in-class training and mentors, and that sports organisations in Kerala and all over the country are given access to job-ready professionals, ready to take on the rigours of the sports sector.

Kerala Blasters FC Director Nikhil Bhardwaj expressed delight in welcoming a young and dynamic brand like Sporjo to the KBFC family.

"They bring in a synergy that is in line with the guiding principles of KBFC as an ambitious football club with a passionate and young fan base. Together, we hope to make great strides in empowering more people to understand and pursue the various opportunities in the sports eco system," Bhardwaj said.

Sporjo aims to create an eco system of half a million sports professionals to support the Indian sports industry by 2030. CEO of Sporjo G Srinivasan said the company works to empower and enable individuals to transform their passion into profession, to create an eco system of off-pitch sports leaders.

