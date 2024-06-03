Know how special this match is for India: Midfielder Sahal Samad

“If Chhangte doesn’t make that sprint, no goal. Huge credit to him and to Chhetri bhai for making that pass without even looking at me.” Sahal Abdul Samad is recreating India’s equaliser against Kuwait in the final of the 2023 SAFF Championship, one that forced a tie-breaker from where Gurpreet Singh Sandhu emerged last action hero. Sahal Abdul Samad in action.

The move was started by Ashqiue Kuruniyan who found Sunil Chhetri. The India captain wrong-footed Kuwait by playing to Sahal. “I had the chance to shoot but realised it would be 50-50 as the keeper had narrowed the angle. I thought, why not pass to someone who is in a better position.” Lallianzula Chhangte was by running in from the right.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In terms of combination play, decision making in the final third and execution, it was one of the best goals India had scored in 2023. One that also showcased Sahal’s maturity, more of which later.

Last year, India didn’t lose to Kuwait beating them home and away; Manvir Singh goal in November coming off a Chhangte assist. That 1-0 win has kept India in second place in group A and a win here on Thursday could help them make the third round of the World Cup qualifying cycle for the first time.

“We know how special this match is for football in India. We have been together for three weeks and training has been good. I would like to finish the season on a high,” said Sahal who started the SAFF final and in Kuwait City.

As would anyone but the statement assumes greater import for Sahal. This has been a season blighted by injuries for the attacking midfielder. The first was on December 6 when Odisha FC’s Ahmed Jahouh crashed into his ankle. It meant that from being a starter in his first Asian Cup, Sahal, 27, became a bit-part player in the continent’s biggest competition coming on in the 64th minute in the final game against Syria.

Sahal recovered and got ready for the away game against Afghanistan in March but had a hamstring injury ruling him out of both legs of the World Cup qualifiers. “Injuries are part of the journey,” said Sahal. “You also need the mentality to be strong, tell yourself that you will come back and train hard till you do. Which is what I did. Prepare myself by doing the right things and not overthinking.”

He is 100% now, Sahal said from his hotel room. “Coach has been asking me from Day 1 how I have been feeling. I have had frank conversations with him regarding where I am and now I think I am ready.”

Stimac makes it clear that Sahal is important. “He was born to play in a central attacking role,” said the Croat over phone on Monday. “He has tremendous energy and the kind of positive mindset the national team needs.”

Having given his India debut in the 2019 King’s Cup, Stimac said Sahal has “grown in the time he has been with the national team.” His wasted runs are fewer and that means he is more effective now, said Stimac. Everything Stimac said came together in that equaliser in Bengaluru.

With India needing to win on Thursday, Sahal could start high on the pitch close to Chhetri. “We need players like him who can hold the ball in tight spaces,” said Stimac.

The world knows Sahal loves to dribble. It was one of the things Chhetri has said he liked about him. Sahal said Stimac encourages him to do that. “The coach wants me to keep the ball and gives me the confidence to do that. I have made a lot of improvement under him,” he said.

No conversation with an India player is complete without talking about Chhetri who will retire from international football on Thursday. HT asked Sahal for one moment with Chhetri that would stay with him. “I can’t choose one.” Okay, two then.

“My first India camp, he puts an arm around my shoulder. He said, “Sahal, no pressure, just do what you do so well at your club. Take your time, you will be alright. That is what you need to hear when you join for the first time.”

The next nugget is about advice. “He (Chhetri) always changes his seat at meals. And the table he sits at, they always get something new. About life, about football. Once, I got the chance to sit with him and he gave me tips about diet that changed my football journey…We have been lucky to play with him.”

Ask about his favourite Chhetri goal for India and Sahal exhales sharply. There are 94 to choose from. “It was in the Intercontinental Cup. He scored with an amazing chip.” The goal in question was the one with which Chhetri completed his hattrick against Chinese Taipei in 2018.

Having relocated to Kerala from UAE so that he could have a career in football, Sahal’s international journey hadn’t begun then. Thursday will be an important milestone if he can help make Chhetri’s farewell memorable. “I hope that is written in the stars.”