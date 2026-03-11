Kyle Walker retires from international football, closing the chapter on a glittering England career with 96 caps

Kyle Walker announced his retirement from international football on Tuesday after winning 96 caps for England and featuring at five major tournaments.

The 36-year-old was part of the sides that reached the European Championship final in 2021 and 2024.

But the former Manchester City defender has been a shadow of his former self since joining Burnley this season, making selection for the upcoming World Cup unlikely.

"I am sad to be making this decision, but I'm also very proud of what I've achieved with England," said Kyle Walker, whose last appearance for his country came in a friendly against Senegal in 2025.

"To represent my country at five major tournaments, to get to the finals that we've reached and to be surrounded by this England team, especially the players and the managers that I've had the privilege of working under, has been a great honour.

"But today is the time that comes to an end. It's good for me to have a little bit of closure to my career on the international stage."

Walker is the 10th most capped England men's player of all time.

The English Football Association said a tribute will be made to his international career at a fixture after the World Cup.

"I know all England fans will join me in congratulating Kyle on an incredible international career," said England manager Thomas Tuchel.

"I was always aware that he was one of England's greats who fully embraced the highest honour of representing his country.

“An international career spanning 14 years and five major tournament is testament to Kyle's dedication.”