Kylian Mbappe cooks Sevilla with a golazo, silences critics with big performance in Real Madrid jersey

Kylian Mbappe silenced his critics with a stunning goal against Sevilla in the LaLiga match on Sunday night. The French forward, who has been under the scanner since his arrival at Real Madrid, put up an impressive show in his last match of the year. Mbappe opened the scoring for Madrid in a 4-2 win with a sensational strike from outside the box. He also assisted Brahim Diaz in making it four for Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe produced a stellar performance against Sevilla.(AFP)

Mbappe, who turned 26 on Friday, had one of the best games in Real Madrid jersey against Sevilla since his arrival at the club. Ahead of Sunday's clash, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that Mbappe's adaption period is over, and his performance proved it right.

"His adaptation period is over. He has already shown a good version of himself and could still improve," the Italian coach told reporters on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 10th minute as Madrid brought the ball out from the back and worked it to Rodrygo on the left flank.

The Brazilian squared to Mbappe on the edge of the area, who took one touch to control, another to set himself and with his third, smashed a fierce effort past the helpless Alvaro Fernandez. The Frenchman has netted 14th goal of the season across all competitions.

Federico Valverde put reigning champions Real two goals ahead from long-range 10 minutes later. Rodrygo fired home the third in the 34th from a cross by Lucas Vazquez.

The France striker came in for criticism earlier this month after failing to convert penalties against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao.

Earlier, Mbappe helped fire Real Madrid to Intercontinental Cup glory with a goal in a 3-0 win over Pachuca. The 25-year-old had been a fitness worry having suffered a thigh injury during last week’s Champions League win over Atalanta. Mbappe missed Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, but was deemed fit enough to travel to Qatar.