Ballon d’Or dream, Real Madrid chaos and France’s hopes: Kylian Mbappe enters World Cup chasing football immortality

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will present a very different version of Kylian Mbappe. He is no longer the fearless teenager who stunned the world in 2018, announcing himself on the biggest stage with that breathtaking performance against Argentina built on raw pace and confidence. He is also no longer the superstar desperate to prove he belonged among football’s elite, as he did in 2022 when he produced a stunning hat-trick in the final but still walked away heartbroken. Kylian Mbappe already won the FIFA World Cup in 2018. (AFP)

This time, the responsibility is entirely different. Mbappe heads into the tournament as the face and leader of France national football team. With experienced figures like Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud no longer central to the setup, the spotlight naturally falls on him. Even with a Ballon d’Or winner like Ousmane Dembele in the squad, most conversations around France will still begin and end with Mbappe because of what he has already achieved in the last two World Cups.

One advantage for Mbappe is that he does not carry the burden that followed players like Neymar Jr or Cristiano Ronaldo for years. He has already won a World Cup. That removes one layer of pressure. But there is still another challenge in front of him, proving beyond debate that he is the best player in the world. Despite everything he has achieved, questions remain because he has yet to win the Ballon d’Or. Another World Cup triumph could finally settle that conversation in his favour.

The past few months at Real Madrid have also not been smooth. A trophyless season, criticism on social media and constant speculation about dressing-room tensions have created negativity around him. At times, he has even been portrayed as an overpowering figure within the squad.

In terms of goal-scoring, Mbappe has still enjoyed an outstanding season, scoring 41 goals in 43 matches. On paper, those numbers are elite, but they lose some shine when Real Madrid end the campaign without major trophies. Individual brilliance is often judged differently at a club like Madrid, where success is measured almost entirely through silverware.

Mbappe’s form also slowed slightly during the second half of the season, while the atmosphere around the club became increasingly chaotic. Reports of dressing-room tension only added to the pressure. The fallout around managerial changes involving Xabi Alonso, disagreements between Vinícius Júnior and the coaching staff, rumours of a confrontation involving Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, and Mbappe’s own comments directed at Alvaro Arbeloa turned an already disappointing season into an exhausting one for Madrid.

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Now, the attention shifts back to the France national football team. For Mbappe, it is a chance to step away from the chaos surrounding his club season and return to an environment where he has consistently looked comfortable and confident. France has often brought out the best in him, both as a player and as a leader. Under Didier Deschamps, Mbappe has thrived on the biggest stages, delivering performances that shaped entire tournaments. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, he now has another opportunity to strengthen his legacy and remind the football world why he remains the central figure in France’s ambitions.

The arrival of starboy Mbappe truly arrived on the global stage during the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the France national football team. He opened his account in the tournament against Peru, but it was the round-of-16 clash against Argentina that changed everything. Mbappe ripped through the Argentine defence with frightening pace and confidence, scoring twice in the space of four minutes and completely shifting the momentum of the contest.

It was a painful night for Lionel Messi and Argentina, but also the night the football world fully understood Mbappe’s potential. At just 19, he played with the fearlessness of a veteran on the biggest stage possible. He carried that momentum into the final against Croatia, where he scored France’s fourth goal in a 4-2 victory. By the end of the tournament, Mbappe had four goals and a World Cup winner’s medal.

Passing of baton - Messi to Mbappe Then came the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the France national football team entered with the pressure of defending their crown. The campaign was not as dominant or smooth as 2018, but France still found a way to reach the final. Waiting for them was Argentina and Lionel Messi, with much of the football world hoping to see the Argentine legend finally lift the one trophy missing from his career.

For nearly 80 minutes, the final looked completely one-sided. Argentina controlled the game and led 2-0, with Messi already on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. France looked out of ideas and the contest appeared over, but Kylian Mbappé suddenly changed everything. In the space of two breathtaking minutes, he scored twice to drag France back into the match and turn the final into one of the greatest football spectacles ever seen. Even in extra time, the drama refused to stop. Messi scored again and seemed ready to complete his dream, only for Mbappe to respond once more with another penalty to complete a remarkable hat-trick. In doing so, he became the first player since Geoff Hurst to score three goals in a World Cup final.

Argentina eventually triumphed in the penalty shootout, giving Messi his crowning moment, but Mbappe’s performance became one of the defining images of the final, with many viewing it as the symbolic passing of football’s global spotlight from Messi to the French superstar.

Now, the stage is once again set for Mbappe to deliver another defining World Cup campaign. Despite the rise of several young stars across world football, Mbappe remains the player many still view as the face of the next generation. The 2026 tournament gives him another opportunity to remind the world why he continues to sit at the centre of football’s biggest conversations while also taking a significant step towards the one major individual honour still missing from his career - the Ballon d’Or.