Kylian Mbappe hits out at PSG fans over Lionel's ‘Messi’ treatment: ‘He needs to be respected’

Lionel Messi’s sensational move to Inter Miami in the -American MLS comes on the back of a broken-down relationship with the hierarchy at his former club Paris Saint-Germain, as his last months in France saw his image within the Parisian club’s supporters deteriorate to the point he was being booed off the pitch by the fans. It was a shock to many neutral parties that Messi, widely considered the finest football player of all time with 7 Ballon d’Ors to his name, was treated in that manner by the supporters of the club he played for, especially since his numbers and performances continued to be of high quality even deep into his 30s.

Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar walk off the winners stand(AFP)

His teammate at PSG, young superstar Kylian Mbappe, has revealed that he shares this same perspective on the way fans of his hometown club treated Messi. Raised in the outskirts of Paris and arguably the face of the team as they attempt to become a major player in European football, Mbappe spoke to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, and in the interview revealed his thoughts about Messi’s treatment by the fans in Paris.

“We are talking about potentially the best player in the history of football. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves. Personally, I don't understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone,” said Mbappe. The young Frenchman faced off in the World Cup final against Messi in a clash of titans, and it was a billing that delivered as they produced the best World Cup final in recent memory, if not of all time. Mbappe’s hat-trick dragged France forward in a game which was otherwise dominated by Argentina, but was not enough to prevent a loss in the penalty shootout.

“We are talking about Messi. He needs to be respected, and instead he didn't get the respect he deserved in France,” continued Mbappe. Messi couldn’t replicate the heights he had achieved with FC Barcelona, but his numbers in his two years with PSG were still spectacular, as he racked up 52 goal contributions in 58 games, with incredible advanced statistics to his name as well, such as shot-creating actions, progressive passes, and expected assists, categories in which he was still in the 99th percentile all across European football.

Messi was suspended from the club towards the end of the season, as Paris had already wrapped up their league title and been knocked out of the Champions League. PSG lost out on the Ligue 1 title to LOSC Lille in the season prior, but saw a return to form, as the richest club in France comfortably sealed the title with three games to spare. However, an alleged unpermitted trip to Saudi Arabia saw Messi sanctioned by the club towards the end of his spell, leaving the two parties separated on a bitter note before the Argentinian magician signed with Inter Miami as a free agent at the beginning of the window.

“It's a shame, but that's how it happened,” concluded Mbappe. “We will have to do what we can to replace him.” Mbappe continues to be entrenched in transfer rumours of his own, linking him to Real Madrid and various Premier League clubs. Mbappe, who joined Paris in 2017 for a giant 150 million euro fee, has made his wish to join Madrid clear in the past, and his lack of success in European competition is certainly a factor in that. His contract in Paris runs out in 2024, and it will be interesting to see whether he extends with his hometown club, or chooses to explore new pastures as he enters the prime of his athletic career.

