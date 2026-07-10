Kylian Mbappe redeems penalty miss as France beat Morocco 2-0 to reach World Cup semifinals

Kylian Mbappe put his first-half penalty miss behind him in spectacular fashion, producing a stunning strike after the break to hand France the breakthrough against Morocco. Ousmane Dembele then added the second goal as Les Bleus secured a convincing 2-0 victory to book their place in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is the third straight World Cup in which France have reached the last four.

Kylian Mbappe scored his 8th goal of the edition and helped France reach the semis. (AFP)

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The first half ended goalless despite France creating the better opportunities, with Mbappe's missed penalty standing out as the defining moment. Morocco defended with discipline and composure, frustrating the French attack and heading into the break with confidence after keeping the score level. The Atlas Lions even began the second half on the front foot, showing greater attacking intent and briefly putting France under pressure.

However, France quickly regained control. Mbappe produced a moment of individual brilliance to finally break the deadlock, shifting the momentum firmly in his side's favour. Morocco struggled to respond as France tightened their grip on the contest. Dembele then finished off a well-worked move to double the advantage and put the result beyond doubt, sealing another impressive knockout victory for the two-time world champions.

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{{^usCountry}} France were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute after Mbappe was brought down inside the box, but Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced a superb save. Standing his ground before diving the right way, Bounou denied Mbappé from the spot to keep the scores level. It was the France forward's first penalty miss for his national team since Euro 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} France were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute after Mbappe was brought down inside the box, but Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced a superb save. Standing his ground before diving the right way, Bounou denied Mbappé from the spot to keep the scores level. It was the France forward's first penalty miss for his national team since Euro 2020. {{/usCountry}}

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France vs Morocco World Cup Highlights

Mbappe responded in style after the break, scoring in the 60th minute to take his World Cup tally to 20 goals, leaving him just one behind Argentina captain Lionel Messi on the all-time list. Dembele added France's second goal six minutes later, taking his tally for the tournament to five. This time it was Mbappe making a run into the left side of the penalty area to clear space. Instead, Dembele unleashed his own right-footed shot from about 20 yards out, and while Bounou got a hand to it, he could not keep it from nestling in the bottom right corner.

Mbappe equals Messi in golden boot race

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Mbappe's strike also moved him level with Messi in the race for the Golden Boot, with both superstars now sitting on eight goals as the battle for the tournament's top scorer heads into the semifinals.

France also repeated their 2-0 victory over Morocco from the 2022 World Cup semifinal in Qatar, where the Atlas Lions became the first African nation to reach the last four. Les Bleus are now on course to become only the third country to reach the final of three consecutive FIFA World Cups.