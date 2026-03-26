Kylian Mbappe shuts down ‘wrong knee’ injury controversy at Real Madrid, says 'I'm responsible for the situation'

Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday shut down claims that Real Madrid examined the wrong knee following the injury he sustained late last year.

The controversy stemmed from a report on French broadcaster RMC Sport’s talk show After Foot, which claimed that the club had initially scanned Mbappe’s right knee instead of his left after the December injury. The report was widely picked up by global media outlets.

Mbappe, however, dismissed the claim outright.

“The report that said that they (examined) the wrong knee is false,” he said at a press conference ahead of France’s international friendly against Brazil.

While rejecting the claim, the French star admitted that a lack of communication may have contributed to the speculation.

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“I am maybe responsible indirectly for this situation, because when you don’t communicate on what’s happening, it opens doors to others’ interpretations.”

Mbappe had earlier stated in December that he had sprained his left knee. He continued playing through January before being sidelined for three-and-a-half weeks, returning only recently and featuring as a substitute in his last two matches for Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old also emphasised that there has been no confusion internally.

“I have very clear communication” with Real Madrid, he said.

Currently in Boston, Mbappe is part of the France squad set to face Brazil in an international friendly in Foxborough on Thursday, before taking on Colombia in Landover on Sunday.

Speaking earlier this week in Paris, Mbappe admitted the injury phase had taken a mental toll.

“There was a lot of frustration, a lot of anger, and then also some anxiety at one point,” he said. “I had reached a stage where I didn’t know what was wrong with me. I didn’t go through that period in the best way. I wasn’t the happiest player in the world. But I’m happy now because it’s truly behind me. It’s all gone.”

France head coach Didier Deschamps has yet to confirm whether Mbappe will start in the upcoming fixtures.