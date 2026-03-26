Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Neymar selection debate as Brazil legends rally amid World Cup snub fears

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti broke his silence on the growing noise surrounding Neymar’s future at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a host of legends and current stars demanded his inclusion. The debate intensified following a report claiming his World Cup hopes are “practically zero”, days after he was left out of Brazil’s squad for their upcoming warm-up matches.

Speaking to the press ahead of Brazil’s friendly against France in Boston, Ancelotti addressed questions around Neymar’s absence from the warm-up squad. The Italian, who had earlier left the door open for a possible inclusion in the World Cup squad, also responded to the wider reaction from fans and former players, while insisting his focus remains on the collective.

“I observe everything, I listen to everything. But my role is to make decisions. It’s normal that everyone can have an opinion, because football isn’t a university… football isn’t an exact science. Everyone has their opinion, and I have to respect everyone’s opinion,” Ancelotti told reporters, as per ESPN.

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The pressure on Ancelotti mounted after Brazil icons Romário and Ronaldo Nazário led the charge for Neymar’s inclusion. The 1994 World Cup winner was blunt in his message to Ancelotti, urging him to prioritise talent over fitness metrics. “A star player has to play. The national team is the place for the best and most talented. Preparation for the World Cup lasts a month — sufficient time for an athlete to recover physically and technically, regain match rhythm, and build chemistry with the group. It is better to have a star player like Neymar, even when he is not at 100%, than to call up any other player.”

Ronaldo added: “If Neymar is physically fit, I would take him to the World Cup. I am going to hope that Neymar is physically well. If he is, I am certain that Ancelotti will take him. He can help.”

Both statements followed a CNN report that claimed Neymar’s chances of making the World Cup squad are all but over. Apart from concerns over his fitness, there has also been growing “behind-the-scenes unease” between the player and the federation’s leadership. They were particularly unhappy with Neymar’s reaction after missing out on the warm-up squad, with CBF officials believing he is trying to build an “us versus them” narrative by leveraging media and fan sentiment.