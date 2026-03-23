Neymar 'practically out' of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: Report

Neymar’s hopes of playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026, which he had earlier suggested could be his final appearance, are now all but over.

The development comes just days after the Brazilian star was left out of the squad for the team’s upcoming World Cup warm-up matches, following which he released a video expressing his desperation to get back on track and make the final cut.

According to a report by CNN Brasil, internal sources within the Brazilian Football Confederation have described Neymar as “practically out” of the World Cup squad, with the situation termed “extremely complicated.”

The reasons are two-fold. First, there is a growing lack of confidence within the CBF over Neymar’s fitness, given his inconsistent appearances for Santos FC due to recurring injury concerns. More significantly, however, the report points to increasing “behind-the-scenes unease” between the player and the federation’s leadership.

Neymar’s recent public reaction to being left out of the warm-up fixtures has reportedly not gone down well with CBF officials, who feel he is attempting to build an “us versus them” narrative by leveraging media and fan sentiment.

One incident, in particular, appears to have worsened the situation. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti had travelled specifically to watch Neymar in action during Santos’ match against Mirassol, taking a private jet and making a last-minute journey to attend the game. However, Neymar did not feature, citing workload management, and reportedly made no effort to meet or acknowledge the coach, a gesture that could have demonstrated commitment.

The episode is understood to have left a poor impression on the CBF hierarchy, with internal discussions now indicating that even a late push for selection may not be enough to salvage his place.

While Neymar still has matches left this season with Santos to prove his fitness and form, the reality remains stark, it would take something extraordinary, if not miraculous, for him to force his way back into contention.