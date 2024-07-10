Kylian Mbappe takes Ronaldo's iconic jersey number at Real Madrid; Los Blancos to unveil France captain after Euro final

Kylian Mbappe has followed in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu as the France captain's jersey number was revealed by Real Madrid on Wednesday. Mbappe will gear up for the 2024-2025 season in Madrid after France's exit from the UEFA Euro 2024 in the semi-finals. The former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar joined Los Blancos on a free transfer after refusing to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 giants. Mbappe has followed in the footsteps of his idol at Real Madrid(AFP-Getty Images)

Mbappe smashed 256 goals and earned 108 assists in 308 games for PSG. Parting ways with the French club, Mbappe has taken up the iconic No.9 jersey at Real Madrid for the upcoming season. The famous jersey was previously donned by icons Cristiano and Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima at the club. Mbappe's former France teammate and club legend, Karim Benzema, also wore the same shirt during his trophy-laden stint with Los Blancos.

Did you know?

The No.9 jersey has also been worn by legends Emilio Butragueno and Alfredo Di Stefano at Real Madrid. As per the latest developments, Mbappe refused to urge Real Madrid for the No.10 jersey he wears for France, as a mark of respect for club legend - Luka Modric.

Mbappe fails at UEFA Euro 2024

Mbappe had a forgetful campaign with France at the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. Mbappe only netted once in the 1-1 draw against Poland at the European Championships. The 25-year-old has netted 48 goals in 84 appearances for France. Mbappe's France were dumped out of the UEFA Euro 2024 after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Spain yesterday.

What's next for Mbappe?

Real Madrid will officially present Mbappe as their new No.9 at the Santiago-Bernabeu stadium next Tuesday. With Real Madrid heading to the United States for their pre-season tour, Mbappe can make sporadic appearances against AC Milan, Barcelona, and Chelsea. The former PSG forward will later headline Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup final showdown with Europa League winners Atalanta. Real will open their La Liga defence against Real Mallorca next month.