Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG after not renewing contract: Report

Reuters |
Jun 13, 2023 08:02 AM IST

Mbappe was in a similar situation last year when he was linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, only to sign a contract extension with PSG.

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will leave the Ligue 1 champions when his contract ends next year, L'Equipe reported on Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe(AFP)
The French international will not trigger a one-year extension option and could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to prevent him from leaving for free, according to the local reports.

The 24-year-old, who scored 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions for PSG this season, would be free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club from January should he stay in Paris.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
