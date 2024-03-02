Kylian Mbappe's stirring response to half-time substitution goes viral as PSG star nears Real Madrid move

PSG were held to a 0-0 draw against Monaco on Friday, and also moved 12 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table. The match had its share of controversy, as star striker Kylian Mbappe was substituted by manager Luis Enrique at half-time. Kylian Mbappe had a stirring response to his substitution.

It turned out to be a good decision as PSG began to dominate in the second-half, a stark contrast to their first-half display where they had to rely on saves of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was the second consecutive match that Enrique has substituted Mbappe, as the 2018 World Cup winner is reportedly closing in on a deal with Real Madrid.

After getting subbed off, Mbappe had a stirring response to the situation, which perfectly summed up his mood in Paris. The Frenchman greeted Monaco fans, the club where his career began, and then went to a VIP box to sit with his family.

Mbappe's behaviour came under the spotlight after the match, as many fans pointed out his attitude towards the club. Meanwhile, when manager Luis Enrique was asked about substituting Mbappe, he said that it was his decision.

"I have been in football long enough, you should know that everything is important in this kind of club. Sooner rather than later, we will play without Mbappé so I'm looking for the best option for the team," said the Spaniard.

"Sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong. We need to get used to it [playing without Mbappé]. I will do what is best for my team. I don't want to create controversy, it's my decision," he further added.

Meanwhile, Enrique also revealed that he was unaware that Mbappe watched the second-half from the stands, with his mother. The Frenchman later joined his teammates on the pitch after full-time. He has already informed the PSG board that he will be departing after this season, with Real Madrid being touted as a possible destination.