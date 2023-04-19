LaLiga announces series of match screening events in India

LaLiga India has announced the first of its series of screenings ahead of the curtain call for the LaLiga 2022-23 season. Happening at Underdoggs in Aerocity, Delhi; The first screening will take place on 23rd April 2023 at 7:45 pm IST, as league leaders FC Barcelona take on a resurgent Atlético de Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Fans interested in attending the event will have free access to the venue. Additionally, all matches will be telecasted in the Indian subcontinent exclusively on the Viacom18 network - Sports18, JioCinema & MTV.

Expected to draw many fans, the screening events are part of LaLiga India's continuous initiative to boost the engagement factor of the league in India. Enjoying a substantial following in India due to its rich history of competition & talent, fans of the league will be provided with a unique viewing experience in India.

Bringing together fan & fan clubs alike, the screenings will also be hosted in different Indian cities as the season proceed. Alongside partners with a presence in India - Dream11, BKT Tires, Puma, Viacom18 – the fan experience will also allow participants a chance to win exciting merchandise at the screening venues.

