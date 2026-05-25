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Lamine Yamal headlines Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad; No Real Madrid player in team for the first time

Lamine Yamal leads Spain's World Cup squad named by coach Luis de la Fuente, featuring Mikel Merino after injury.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 05:02 pm IST
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Lamine Yamal leads Spain's squad for the 2026 World Cup named by coach Luis de la Fuente on Monday, which also included Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino after his recent return from injury.

Lamine Yamal for Spain.(AFP)

For the first time at a World Cup, the Spain squad will not feature a Real Madrid player with Dean Huijsen dropped and veteran Dani Carvajal also excluded after struggling through an injury-hit campaign.

Merino, a favourite of coach De la Fuente, appeared as a substitute for the Gunners against Crystal Palace on Sunday in their final Premier League match, for his first appearance since January after a foot fracture.

De La Fuente also called up defenders Eric Garcia and Marc Pubill after impressive seasons with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid respectively, deciding to leave out Huijsen and Atletico's Robin Le Normand.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo’s last shot: Portugal’s golden generation chase World Cup glory with grief, belief and destiny

Forwards: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace/ENG), Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo)

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Lamine Yamal headlines Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad; No Real Madrid player in team for the first time
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