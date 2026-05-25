Cristiano Ronaldo’s last shot: Portugal’s golden generation chase World Cup glory with grief, belief and destiny

There was a photograph taken inside the Stade de France in Paris a decade back, on a warm July evening, that spoke volumes about this current Portuguese generation. A 31-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, in tears of despair, clutching his knee in pain as he was carried off the field on a stretcher. Portugal somehow kept moving without him. But Ronaldo limped his way back to the touchline with a heavily taped knee, marshalling his troops like a manager possessed. And Portugal, somehow, won. Eder’s thunderbolt sealed the European Championship. A nation long tortured by near-misses and quarter-final heartbreaks finally had something to celebrate. A enlarged replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed in a shop window next to a mannequin resembling Portugal soccer team captain Cristiano Ronaldo (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Ten years on, Portugal head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup carrying hope, expectation and emotion. For Ronaldo, this is almost certainly the final chapter of an extraordinary international career. For Portugal, and for its golden generation, this may be their best chance yet to finally conquer the world.

27 + 1 — In memory of Diogo Jota A 27-member Portugal squad will travel to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The “+1” belongs to Diogo Jota — 28 years old, taken far too soon in a car accident in Spain in July 2025 alongside his brother Andre Silva. Just weeks before the incident, Jota had played a pivotal role in Portugal winning the Nations League for the second time in history, and he would undoubtedly have relished another crack at the World Cup after missing the 2022 finals due to injury.

Coach Roberto Martínez put it simply: “Diogo Jota’s spirit, his strength, and his example are the plus one and will always be the plus one.”

The road to North America Martínez took over from Fernando Santos in January 2023 and transformed Portugal into a more fluid, attack-minded side built around technical brilliance in midfield and explosive pace out wide. The early signs have been overwhelming. Portugal have since won 25 of their 30 games.

Portugal dominated the early stages of their World Cup qualifying campaign before a brief wobble in the middle forced them to wait until the final stretch to secure qualification. Their response was emphatic: a 9-1 demolition of Luxembourg, followed by another commanding win over Armenia, sealed qualification after what had briefly looked uncertain. The campaign served as a reminder of Portugal’s terrifying offensive power when fully switched on.

En route to qualification, Portugal also added a second UEFA Nations League title last June to their 2019 triumph in the same competition. They beat Spain national football team in the final on penalties — a result made all the more poignant as it proved to be Jota’s last game in national colours. Martínez’s side therefore arrive in North America as one of Europe’s form teams.

A squad packed with elite talent On paper, Portugal possess one of the strongest squads in the tournament, packed with Champions League winners and league title winners. Rúben Dias marshals the defence, while Bruno Fernandes remains the creative heartbeat. But the true strength lies in midfield, where Vitinha and João Neves have emerged as one of Europe’s finest partnerships following their rise at Paris Saint-Germain.

There is pace and unpredictability in attack through Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição, while Gonçalo Ramos offers a more modern pressing striker option.

At full-back, João Cancelo and Nuno Mendes give Portugal enormous attacking width, although defensive transitions remain a concern against elite opposition.

And then, of course, there is Ronaldo, leading a forward line of extraordinary depth, arguably the deepest in the tournament.