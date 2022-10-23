Home / Sports / Football / Late Casemiro goal earns Man United 1-1 draw at Chelsea

Late Casemiro goal earns Man United 1-1 draw at Chelsea

football
Published on Oct 23, 2022 12:35 AM IST

An injury-time equaliser from Casemiro earned Manchester United a point at Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League battle for fourth place.

Manchester United's Casemiro, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal(AP)
Manchester United's Casemiro, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal(AP)
Reuters | , London

An injury-time equaliser from Casemiro earned Manchester United a point at Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League battle for fourth place.

The Brazilian's headed ball was pushed on to the post by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa and it just crossed the line to make the score 1-1.

The two sides had been heading for a lively if disjointed goalless draw until an 87th-minute Jorginho penalty looked to have settled the match in Chelsea's favour.

The result keeps Chelsea in fourth place, a point ahead of United. The Manchester side and France's World Cup squad will be concerned for Raphael Varane, who went over on his ankle midway through the second half and limped away looking distraught.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester united chelsea fc english premier league + 1 more
manchester united chelsea fc english premier league

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out