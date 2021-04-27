Home / Sports / Football / Lazio cruise past AC Milan to keep top four dream alive
Lazio cruise past AC Milan to keep top four dream alive

The result dropped Milan, who are level on 66 points with third placed Napoli and Juventus, to fifth place after head-to-head records and goal difference are taken into consideration. Second-placed Atalanta are two points ahead.
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Serie A - Lazio v AC Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - April 26, 2021 Lazio's Joaquin Correa celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates (REUTERS)

Lazio revived their hopes of Champions League qualification and subjected AC Milan to a second consecutive Serie A defeat as Joaquin Correa scored twice in a 3-0 win for the Roman club at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday.

The Argentine international struck the opener after 77 seconds before beating his marker to fire home a superb second after the break.

Ciro Immobile fired in a third for Lazio late on, as the sixth-placed side earned a crucial win that takes them up to 61 points, five behind Milan, Juventus and Napoli, but with a game in hand over all three.

