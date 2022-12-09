‘Leave the National Team’: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister after he was benched vs Switzerland in last 16 of FIFA World Cup

The controversy over star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on being benched in Portugal's round of 16 clash against Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup 2022, has taken a fresh turn. Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro has added fuel to the fire by stating that she really wanted the 37-year-old to ditch the national team and come home for the 'disrespect' meted out to him.

Ronaldo's sister expressed her feelings on the entire matter and said that while she was glad that Portugal won and new talents rose to the occasion, she couldn't come to terms with the insult meted out to her brother.

ALSO READ: ‘Do you have a membership card?’: Roger Federer reveals bizarre story about being denied entry inside WImbledon

“Portugal won. Thank God. New talents shone. Amazing. Are we going to win this? I believe so!! On the field they shouted for Ronaldo. It wasn't because Portugal was winning…,” Aveiro began, as relayed by The Sun.

“And I'm not saying this. The world watched... Why is it??? I’m glad Portugal won... (I've seen Portugal win so many times). And even this doesn't invalidate the smallness of a large part of the Portuguese people. And this is what is not right, because they continue to curse, they continue to insist on offence and ingratitude. Too sad with what I read and hear not here in Qatar but in my country in his country… But really sad. AND I WANTED IT SO MUCH," she explained.

“I really wanted him to come home, leave the national team and sit next to us so we could hug him and say that everything is fine, remind him of what he conquered and what home he came from,” she added.

Earlier, reports were published in the media that Ronaldo had a heated discussion with manager Fernando Santos, over him being not a part of the starting XI against Switzerland. It was reported that he had threatened to leave the national team and head back home. However, later Portugal authorities had issued a statement refuting the claims made in the media. Also Ronaldo took to Twitter on Thursday, to take a dig at media reports on the entire episode.

"A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Strength, Portugal!," tweeted Ronaldo.

Portugal are set to face off against Morocco in the quarterfinal on Saturday, December 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON