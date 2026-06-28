Lionel Messi, Argentina warned as Scaloni refuses to write off Cape Verde: ‘Neither Spain nor Uruguay could beat them’

Lionel Messi extended his lead in the Golden Boot race with his sixth goal in Argentina's final Group J fixture. The defending champions eased past Jordan in a 3-1 victory and are also table toppers. Messi was initially benched for the game as Lionel Scaloni looked to rest his star captain. Lionel Messi scored his goal after entering the match in the second half. (Getty Images via AFP)

Giovani Lo Celso became the first Argentine player other than Messi to score in this World Cup, converting a direct free kick in the 19th minute. Meanwhile, Lautara Martinez converted his penalty in the 31st minute.

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Messi scored his goal after entering the match in the second half and also extended his overall World Cup tally to 19 goals. He recently broke Miroslav Klose's record to become the highest goalscorer in World Cup history.

Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi and Cape Verde Speaking after the match, Scaloni was asked about Messi's performance. "It's a little bit ​of an uncomfortable situation when people ask me that and I don't know what to ​say," he said.

"Today he could've played ?90 minutes and, without undermining our opponent, he wanted his team mates to have time on the ​pitch and to save himself for what's coming up.

"He doesn't think so much about the numbers that ​people are talking about. The only word that comes to mind is that I'm surprised."

Scaloni made nine changes to this starting line-up and was impressed with their performances. "It's a very positive opinion that I have, especially as I was able to include all the players, this was a goal we always set for ourselves," he said.

"I believe all of ​them deserve to enjoy ​coming to a World ?Cup and playing at a World Cup and we were able to give them minutes. I think they played quite well in a difficult match.

"They showed ​me today that I can count on them."

Argentina face Cape Verde in the Round of 32. Cape Verde drew to Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to finish second in their group.

"Based on what I've seen, I'm not surprised," said Scaloni.

"They're a good team, they have made it very ​difficult for the three opponents they have played.

"Spain couldn't beat ​them, Uruguay couldn't either. They're a fast team, they play well with a high calibre of play. I can guarantee you ​they're a team that's going to make it difficult for us," he added.