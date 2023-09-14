Messi, Haaland and Mbappe feature in star-studded list for 2023 FIFA Best Men’s Player award; Ronaldo misses cut

Fresh from being crowned the winner of the UEFA Player of the Year award, Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland is set to compete with Lionel Messi for another major accolade as The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has unveiled its shortlist for The Best Men’s Player 2023 on Thursday. The international governing body of association football has revealed as many as 12 contenders for the coveted award in the men's category.

FIFA revealed its shortlist for the coveted award on Thursday(AFP-AP)

Spain's Aitana Bonmati, who won the Women's World Cup Player of the Tournament title, is nominated for the FIFA Best Player award along with her Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso. Bonmati, Mapi Leon and Hermoso are the three Spanish footballers included in the 16-player list for the women's best player award. Jorge Vilda, who guided Spain to its maiden Women's World Cup title, has been overlooked by the jury for the best women's coach honour. The former Spain head coach was removed from his post by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in the aftermath of the Luis Rubiales scandal.

Messi vs Haaland at FIFA awards

Messi, who lifted the famous trophy last year, has received a nod after an impressive start in the Major League Soccer (MLS) with his new club - Inter Miami. Before joining Inter Miami, the 36-year-old netted 16 Ligue 1 goals and provided 16 top-flight assists in his final season in Paris. Messi is only the third player to complete a century of goals in men’s international football. Besides Messi, Iran’s Ali Daei and Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo have achieved the special feat in men's football.

Messi had won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year. However, Messi is not a frontrunner for the famous award this year. Man City goal machine Haaland had a trophy-laden first season at Manchester. The Norwegian star smashed six Premier League hat-tricks last season. In his treble-winning season with Man City, the Champions League winner scored 52 goals in 53 appearances.

Men's best player nominees: Julian Alvarez (ARG), Marcelo Brozovic (CRO), Kevin De Bruyne (BEL), Ilkay Gundogan (GER), Erling Haaland (NOR), Rodri (ESP), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (GEO), Kylian Mbappe (FRA), Lionel Messi (ARG), Victor Osimhen (NGR), Declan Rice (ENG), Bernardo Silva (POR).

Women's best player nominees: Aitana Bonmati (ESP), Linda Caicedo (COL), Rachel Daly (ENG), Kadidiatou Diani (FRA), Caitlin Foord (AUS), Mary Fowler (AUS), Alex Greenwood (ENG), Jenni Hermoso (ESP), Lindsey Horan (USA), Amanda Ilestedt (SWE), Lauren James (ENG), Sam Kerr (AUS), Mapi Leon (ESP), Hinata Miyazawa (JPN), Salma Paralluelo (ESP), Keira Walsh (ENG).

Women's best coach nominees: Peter Gerhardsson (SWE), Jonatan Giraldez (ESP), Tony Gustavsson (SWE), Emma Hayes (ENG), Sarina Wiegman (NED).

Men's best coach nominees: Pep Guardiola (ESP), Simone Inzaghi (ITA), Ange Postecoglou (AUS), Luciano Spalletti (ITA), Xavi (ESP).

