Lionel Messi held a baby Lamine Yamal in his arms 17 years ago; now he stands across him in FIFA World Cup final

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday night promises a thrilling showdown between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. One is 39 years old, while the other is just 19. One has already won the World Cup, and one is yet to. The mutual respect is already there, and the summit clash at the New York-New Jersey Stadium promises to be a riveting affair. However, the association between Messi and Yamal goes back a long way, to the Argentine superstar's Barcelona days.

Argentina and Spain will face each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. (AFP)

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History always has an odd habit of hiding itself in plain sight, and sport is full of such moments. Football found one such moment when both Messi and Yamal made their way to the World Cup summit clash. Argentina came from behind to defeat England, while Spain gave tournament favourites France a rude awakening and a massive reality check.

The association between Messi and Yamal began in a room with a plastic bathtub. Yes, that's right. In the autumn of 2007, Diari Sport, in partnership with UNICEF, organised a charity calendar featuring Barcelona players alongside children. The idea was to use football's popularity to support vulnerable families.

Also Read: Argentina can join the elite company of Italy and Brazil; Lionel Messi can win another World Cup-based Ballon d’Or

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{{^usCountry}} Messi, who was then just 20 years old, was one of Barcelona's brightest young stars, but he was still several years away from becoming the defining footballer of his generation. For one of the photographs, Messi was asked to help bathe a six-month-old baby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Messi, who was then just 20 years old, was one of Barcelona's brightest young stars, but he was still several years away from becoming the defining footballer of his generation. For one of the photographs, Messi was asked to help bathe a six-month-old baby. {{/usCountry}}

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20-year-old soccer star Lionel Messi bathes baby Lamine Yamal.

The Argentine smiled politely for the camera, carefully supporting the infant, but the concern about potentially dropping him was palpable on his face. The image perfectly captures how a young Messi was unaware at the time that millions of people would one day study every detail of the frame.

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Who was that infant, you may ask now? Well, that was none other than Yamal. For nearly two decades, those images of Messi and Yamal remained little more than a family keepsake. Messi's career accelerated at breathtaking speed. Barcelona entered the Pep Guardiola era. Ballon d'Or trophies accumulated almost as routinely as league titles. The impossible became expected.

Goals from impossible angles. Dribbles through impossible spaces. Records that seemed impossible to break. By the time Messi lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022, the debate surrounding his place in football history had largely shifted from whether he belonged among the greatest to whether anyone had ever surpassed him.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates the team's second goal against England.

His story felt complete. Meanwhile, the baby from the charity calendar was beginning his own.

Yamal's journey

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Like countless children in Catalonia, Yamal always dreamt of wearing Barcelona's colours. Unlike almost everyone else, he possessed a talent impossible to ignore. His decision-making appeared years ahead of his age. While other gifted youngsters relied on athleticism, Yamal seemed to understand the rhythm of matches instinctively.

The academy that had once nurtured Messi was now shaping another extraordinary talent. That is perhaps why comparisons between Messi and Yamal have always felt par for the course. Both are left-footed. Both emerged from Barcelona. Both make defenders appear uncertain in one-on-one situations.

However, there's more to the two than basic comparisons. Messi's genius often resembled geometry. Every touch is designed to manipulate space, taking opponents aback.

On the other hand, Yamal's football carries a different energy. It is spontaneous, expressive, and almost playful. He attacks defenders with the confidence of someone who has not yet learned to fear failure.

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The 19-year-old photographs first resurfaced after Yamal's emergence as one of football's brightest young stars. Millions stared at the pictures in disbelief, convinced they had discovered the sport's greatest wonderment.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has made everyone believe Messi wasn't just holding a baby. Rather, he was unknowingly holding the football's future.

What does the World Cup final promise?

The 2026 final between Spain and Argentina now carries a different kind of significance. For Messi, every appearance for the national team now feels like the closing chapter of one of sport's most extraordinary careers. More than 20 years after his professional debut, he no longer plays to prove anything. His legacy is secure, his place in football history beyond serious debate.

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However, across the halfway line stands a player who represents precisely the opposite. Yamal is not protecting a legacy; he is beginning one. Every match Yamal plays, he invites another question: how far his remarkable talent can take him?

One man has spent two decades shaping modern football. The other may spend the next two decades redefining it. And somehow, the fate has connected them long before either could have imagined.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain runs with the ball.

There is a tendency in football to speak about the passing of the torch. However, Messi did not become Maradona, and just like that, Yamal will not become Messi. Rather, he will be his own version.

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Perhaps that is why the 2007 photograph continues to fascinate people who have no allegiance to Argentina, Spain or Barcelona. The image transcends club rivalries and international borders because it captures something universal.