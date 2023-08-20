Watch: Lionel Messi becomes most decorated footballer of all time as Inter Miami beat Nashville in thrilling shoot-out

Scoring a stunning goal for Inter Miami in the final of the Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi sealed his first-ever trophy in North American football on Sunday. The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar slotted home his 10th goal in seven games before converting the first shot in a dramatic penalty shootout as Inter Miami edged past Nashville SC in the summit clash.

Messi has 44 titles in his cabinet. (Getty Images-AFP)

Messi was on target for his new club in the 11-round penalty shootout after both teams played out a 1-1 regulation draw in the final. With the thrilling 10-9 win on penalties, Messi won his first trophy with Inter Miami. Interestingly, the former Barcelona captain has also entered his name in the record books. The Argentine World Cup winner has officially become the most decorated football player in the history of the beautiful game.

Lionel Messi has 44 titles in his cabinet

For Messi, the FIFA World Cup 2022 title was the crowning glory in his celebrated career. Messi has won Ligue 1 (2), Trophee des Champions, Copa Del Rey (7), FIFA Club World Cup (3), UEFA Super Cup (3), Supercopa de Espana (8), Finalissima, Copa America, Under-20 World Cup title and an Olympic gold medal. With his former club Barcelona, Messi won the Champions League four times and La Liga on ten occasions.

Inter Miami's title-winning performance against Nashville SC in MLS Leagues Cup means Messi has now won 44 trophies in his iconic career. The Argentine stalwart was named the Player of the Tournament and also the winner of the Golden Boot as he netted 10 times for the Herons in seven matches.

Miami head coach Tata Martino was all praise for newcomers Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba after the club sealed their first trophy of the season. “We had to incorporate a lot of new players but I’m very impressed how it came together. I remember the first days (in charge)," Martino told AP. We needed to do more trainings to give shape to the team and I was thinking, how convenient it is to move on in this tournament because we can take advantage of this month to play more. But after this month, we are champions,” he added.

