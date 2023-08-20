Rafael Nadal's blockbuster reaction after Spain register historic win over England in Women's World Cup final

With Spain winning its first-ever women's FIFA World Cup title on Sunday, former World No.1 Rafael Nadal has shared a noteworthy message for the jubilant Spanish supporters. Winning the famous trophy for the first time in Australia, Spain outclassed England in a record-breaking Women's World Cup final at the Stadium Australia in Sydney. Superstar Olga Carmona emerged as Spain's goalscoring star in the low-scoring summit clash between La Roja and the Lionesses. Rafael Nadal has shared a special message for Olga Carmona and Co. after Spain's historic win(AFP-Reuters)

Taking to Instagram after Spain lifted the famous trophy, tennis icon Nadal congratulated the Spanish women's team by posting a special message. Nadal, who underwent surgery on a hip muscle is expected to remain out of action for several months. The 14-time French Open champion ended up hurting his hip flexor during the second round of the Australia Open. Nadal had earlier announced his decision to withdraw from the French Open in a press conference. The 2024 season will be Nadal's final in professional tennis.

Spain win record-breaking Women's World Cup final

Talking about the recently concluded Women's World Cup final between England and Spain, Lionesses failed to end the World Cup drought of the European giants by losing to La Roja, who shattered multiple records by winning the prestigious title in Syndey. Spain have become the first nation to hold under-17, under-20 and senior world titles at the same time. La Roja is the fifth women's team to win the FIFA World Cup after USA (4), Germany (2), Norway (1) and Japan (1).

Scoring the first and only goal of the thrilling final, Carmona is the youngest goalscorer at the Women's World Cup final since Alex Morgan (2011). The 23-year-old is the second player after Carli Lloyd (2015) to score in a World Cup semi-final and final. "It was a really tough game, we knew it would be tricky, England have a great team, but I think it was our game," Carmona told Spanish national broadcasters La 1."We had the feeling we were going to do it, and this is unstoppable, the truth is I don't know what to tell you."

