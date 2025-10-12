Lionel Messi’s India tour heats up as Luis Suarez 'confirmed', Neymar 'in talks' for MSN reunion: Report

Lionel Messi’s three-day tour of India got even more exciting on Sunday as organisers teased the famed ‘MSN’ reunion. His tour will kick off in Kolkata on December 13, followed by stops in Mumbai and Delhi. Luis Suarez is confirmed to join him, while Neymar’s participation is still under discussion. Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (9) celebrates with forward Lionel Messi (10) after scoring a goal against Los Angeles Galaxy(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

While there has been no official announcement yet, a report in The Telegraph revealed that Messi's current Inter Miami and former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez, is all but confirmed to join Messi during his second trip to the country. He will link up with the Argentine in Kolkata, where he is set to appear at the Salt Lake Stadium, followed by visits to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on December 14 and 15, respectively.

The report also added that fellow Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul will also be present for the tour. “Suarez’s presence is confirmed. So is that of De Paul,” a source privy to the development told the national daily. “Both of them will be coming in a private jet with Messi. They will come via Dubai to Calcutta from Miami. They will be there with Messi for the entire tour.”

The organisers are now trying to secure Brazilian star Neymar for the tour as well. The source added: “The discussions on Neymar’s availability are still underway. It may take a bit of time.”

The report revealed that the organisers had initially planned to surprise Messi by securing Suarez and Neymar for the tour. The trio, known as 'MSN', was widely regarded as one of the greatest attacks in football history during their days in Barcelona, and had helped the Spanish giants lift a famous treble in 2014/15. In their three years together at the club, Barcelona won two La Liga titles, three consecutive Copa del Reys, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one Club World Cup. They scored 364 goals among themselves, with 174 assists.

Even if the Neymar deal doesn't go through, fans across the globe could still get to witness an MSN reunion as earlier, The Daily Mail reported that the Brazilian could join the MLS side in January, when his current contract with Santos ends.