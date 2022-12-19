Lionel Messi's World Cup win post becomes most liked Instagram post by a sportsperson, overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the World Cup trophy in what he said will be his last match in the tournament regardless of the result. While it seemed like a straightforward affair for much of the final with Argentina overwhelming a seemingly drained France side, Kylian Mbappe's extraordinary brace at the beginning of the last 10 minutes of regular time turned the match into a thrilling potboiler that has been hailed as one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.

Messi himself scored twice, including a goal late in extra time which seemingly sealed the deal at last for Argentina. However, Mbappe converted a penalty just seconds later to complete his hat-trick and force the match, which ended with a scoreline of 3-3, into a penalty shootout. Both Messi and Mbappe, who incidentally are teammates at club level with Paris St Germain, scored their penalties and in the end it was Argentina who prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.

Messi then made a heartfelt post on Instagram thanking his teammates, family and the Argentina fans alongwith photos of him celebrating with the trophy. He also made it clear at the end of it that he may have played his last World Cup match but intends to continue playing for Argentina. “WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it......” says Messi in Spanish.

"Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it!!! GO ARGENTINA!!!!! we are seeing each other very soon"

The post has crossed 43 million likes, which now makes it the most liked post on Instagram by a sportsperson. The previous record was also held by a post involving Messi, although it was made by his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The post showed Ronaldo and Messi seemingly engrossed in a game of chess. It was for an advertisement campaign by a clothing label but also a rare moment that brought the two players together outside the pitch.

Messi had put Argentina ahead in the first half by converting a penalty in the first half and Angel Di Maria doubled the lead towards the end of the first 45 minutes. Argentina dominated the game after that until the 79th minute when France were awarded a penalty. Mbappe converted it and then, just minutes later, scored the equaliser with a sensational volley. The match then went into extra time where chances rained on both ends. Messi put Argentina ahead once again towards the end of extra-time but France got another penalty just seconds later which Mbappe converted.

