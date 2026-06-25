Lionel Messi saluted with special birthday t-shirts as Argentina teammates send emotional message: ‘Changed our lives’

Lionel Messi celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday, and his Argentina teammates made sure the occasion was one to remember. The captain has once again been the driving force behind Argentina's FIFA World Cup campaign, producing a series of outstanding performances. Messi has scored all five of Argentina's goals in the tournament so far, including a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria, underlining his enduring brilliance on football's biggest stage.

Argentina teammates' touching T-shirt tribute to Lionel Messi on 39th birthday. (Instagram Image)

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Despite approaching his fourth decade, Messi continues to defy expectations, leading the scoring charts and inspiring Argentina's charge in the competition. His influence extends far beyond goals, with many former players and pundits often highlighting the extraordinary bond he shares with his teammates. Several have even suggested that this Argentina side is willing to give everything on the pitch for its iconic captain.

To mark the special day, the squad organised a heartfelt tribute during their World Cup camp. Every player wore a custom T-shirt featuring a personal photo or cherished memory with Messi on the front, while the back carried a special message dedicated to the Argentine legend. The gesture reflected the admiration and affection Messi commands within the dressing room.

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{{^usCountry}} “To the man who changed our lives, gave us unforgettable moments, and made us believe that dreams are possible... The best part wasn’t just seeing it — it was living it with you! Happy birthday, Captain; we love you. May you be immensely happy,” the T-shirts read, according to a social media post by forward Julián Álvarez. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To the man who changed our lives, gave us unforgettable moments, and made us believe that dreams are possible... The best part wasn’t just seeing it — it was living it with you! Happy birthday, Captain; we love you. May you be immensely happy,” the T-shirts read, according to a social media post by forward Julián Álvarez. {{/usCountry}}

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Surrounded by teammates and members of the coaching staff, Messi also cut a birthday cake as celebrations continued, adding another memorable chapter to a remarkable World Cup journey.

Messi posts a message

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Messi took time to acknowledge the heartfelt gesture from his Argentina teammates and thank everyone who had sent him wishes from around the world. The Argentine captain shared an emotional message on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to his family, friends and teammates during what has already been a memorable World Cup campaign.

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"Thanks to my country and to the whole world for so many greetings. Every year they surpass and excite me more. Thanks to my family and friends, who are always there. And thank you to my colleagues for this special gift. It is a great pleasure to live all of this and to be able to share it with you. It’s a beautiful thing going out to compete with anyone knowing I got them on my side. Thank you, Big Hug!" Messi posted on Instagram.