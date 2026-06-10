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Lionel Messi scores as Argentina defeat Iceland in final FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up game

Just days before his 39th birthday and his sixth World Cup, Lionel Messi came on in the 70th minute and he scored a penalty kick.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 12:16 pm IST
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Lionel Messi is ready for his sixth World Cup. After recovering from a muscle injury, the captain of the reigning world champions played 20 minutes and scored a penalty in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Iceland on Tuesday in its final tune-up match before the World Cup.

Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Iceland.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Messi, recovered from muscle fatigue and a slight strain in his left hamstring that he suffered in his last appearance with Inter Miami on May 24, started the game from the bench.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Five controversies rocking the tournament ahead of kick-off

Just days before his 39th birthday and his sixth World Cup, Messi came on in the 70th minute and he scored a penalty kick after Lautaro Martínez was fouled inside the area.

Messi, the all-time top scorer for the Argentine national team with 117 goals, converted the penalty with a high left-footed shot in the 72nd minute.

 
lionel messi fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi scores as Argentina defeat Iceland in final FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up game
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