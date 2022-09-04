Lionel Messi scripts spectacular record in PSG's win against Nantes ahead of Champions League opener

Making a sensational start to the new season in the Ligue 1, Argentina stalwart Lionel Messi has remained keen on smashing records in his second season at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). The former FC Barcelona superstar reached new heights in his iconic club career on Saturday when Kylian Mbappe-starrer PSG squared off against Nantes in the French top flight.

Undefeated in six league matches, Paris Saint-Germain hammered 10-man Nantes to extend their dominance in Ligue 1 prior to their blockbuster meeting with Serie A giants Juventus in the 2022-2023 edition of the UEFA Champions League. While goal machine Mbappe secured a brace, the club's newest icon Messi provided two crucial assists to help PSG thrash 10-man Nantes in the French league.

Playing the role of a provider for Christophe Galtier's men, Messi also entered his name into the history books. The PSG talisman has achieved a spectacular assist record in the 3-0 rout of Nantes. The two assists from Messi have paved the way for the PSG star to become the first player in the top 5 European leagues to come up with 100 assists since the 2015-2016 season. Messi has provided 100 assists in La Liga and Ligue 1 since the 2015-2016 season.

One of the greatest goal scorers in the history of the beautiful game, Messi completed 10 dribbles in the entire match between PSG and Nantes. Messi is also the second fastest player to complete 20 assists in League 1. Messi achieved the feat in 32 matches. His former PSG teammate and Argentine winger Angel Di Maria holds the record for the quickest first 20 assists (31 matches) in Ligue. PSG have smashed 24 goals after playing just 6 games in the French top flight this season. Talking more about PSG's recent win in Ligue 1, the French champions were handed a blow from Vitinha's knee injury. PSG coach Galtier asserted that Vitinha took a big knock on his kneecap.

