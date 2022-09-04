Home / Sports / Football / Watch: Lionel Messi’s nutmeg assist to PSG’s Kylian Mbappe proves ex-Barcelona captain is extraterrestrial

Watch: Lionel Messi’s nutmeg assist to PSG’s Kylian Mbappe proves ex-Barcelona captain is extraterrestrial

football
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 02:49 PM IST

Lionel Messi registered two assists, including one featuring a nutmeg, during PSG's win vs Nantes on Saturday, in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi in action for PSG vs Nantes.(AFP)
Lionel Messi in action for PSG vs Nantes.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Lionel Messi was in stunning form during PSG's 3-0 win against Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire. The Argentina captain provided two assists during the match and both of them were for Kylian Mbappe, a sign of new chemistry between the forwards. For the second assist, the former Barcelona man proved he is nothing short of extraterrestrial. Producing the final touch to an attack, Messi nutmegged a defender in the right side of the opposition penalty area, for Mbappe to simply tap in past Alban Lafont.

Here is the video of Messi's nutmeg assist to Mbappe:

The match also saw PSG coach Christophe Galtier bench Neymar, who came on later to replace Mbappe. After the match, Galtier explained his decision and told Canal+, "We play a lot, every three days then every four days. Everyone understands that they will not be able to play all the 95-minute matches."

Also Read | 'As we all know...': Ten Hag’s massive warning to Ronaldo ahead of Arsenal clash

"I spoke about it twice. The first time with each player, the second with the whole group, to tell them that it was okay to be like that and that you had to have the right attitude."

In the ongoing Ligue 2022-23 season, PSG have scored 24 goals from their first six matches, equalling the record for goals scored by a top-five European league team at this stage of a season in the 21st century (24 for Manchester City in 2019-20 and Bayern Munich in 2020-21).

Galtier also gave an update on Vitinha, who sustained an injury during the win vs Nantes. He said, "He took a big hit on the kneecap. There is no torsion or ligament risk. We'll see if there's a hematoma. The match against Juventus is coming quickly. We're going to get him out of there to restore him well, but we'll see what his feelings are. Otherwise, we'll go with someone else."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
lionel messi kylian mbappe psg + 1 more
lionel messi kylian mbappe psg

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out