Home / Sports / Football / 'As we all know...': Cristiano Ronaldo issued massive warning by Ten Hag ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal clash

'As we all know...': Cristiano Ronaldo issued massive warning by Ten Hag ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal clash

football
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 01:48 PM IST

Premier League: Ahead of Manchester United's upcoming fixture vs Arsenal, Erik ten Hag has issued a massive warning to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (L) directs substitute Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium.(AFP)
Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (L) directs substitute Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has warned star striker Cristiano Ronaldo to get used to life on the bench for matchday squads. The Dutch coach has also explained the reasons behind his decision, with Ronaldo starting only one of United's first five Premier League matches. Ahead of United's Premier League clash vs Arsenal, Ten Hag said, "I will be his friend. Sometimes I will be his teacher. It depends on the situation. As we all know, he didn’t have the pre-season and you can not miss the pre-season, it’s a base. Especially the game we play, the way of play is not the type in comparison with last year."

"It depends on the demands, co-operation and demands certain positioning, in and out of possession. And the other thing is the fitness", he further added.

Also Read | Chelsea come from behind to beat West Ham 2-1

If given a chance against Arsenal, Ronaldo will be aiming to make his mark. In his last eight appearances across all competitions against Arsenal, Ronaldo has scored seven goals. He scored in his side's both home and away games against Arsenal during the 2021-22 season. In total, he has scored nine times against Arsenal, and the Gunners could become the 20th side to concede in double digit figures if the Portugal captain finds the back of the net on Sunday.

Speaking about the upcoming game, Ten Hag also said, "I have seen Arsenal, a tough opponent, they have started really well as we all know in the season, and you can see there is a team who are a long (time) together, with a coach who brings his philosophy in the team."

"So this is a good test and I'm really looking forward to it. We will pick the right eleven to start but as you see, it's not only a team, we have a squad... the substitutes who came on (on Thursday) did really well, so I'm happy with that. That is what we have to construct further."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
cristiano ronaldo manchester united english premier league + 1 more
cristiano ronaldo manchester united english premier league

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out