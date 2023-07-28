Lionel Messi sends customised gifts to Inter Miami teammates after Atlanta United win

Lionel Messi’s arrival in Inter Miami has not only helped the team in returning to winning ways but it has also brought a breath of fresh air to the dressing room. The World Cup-winning Argentine superstar has won the hearts of his Inter Miami teammates by gifting each of them a unique present. Messi reportedly presented his teammates with customised pink and black Beats headphones with the club's badge inscribed on them.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts in the second half during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium (Getty Images via AFP)

Following his side’s emphatic win against Atlanta United, Inter Miami’s right-back DeAndre Yedlin was spotted wearing the custom-made headphones. The American footballer confirmed that it was a gift from Messi.

"Yeah, that's Messi. Messi got them for the team. I don't know if he bought them, but he gave everybody headphones for his first game,” Yedlin revealed.

Previously, Messi helped his Inter Miami teammate Leonardo Campana in getting tickets for his high-profile presentation at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

“The big event that he had on Sunday, [Leonardo] Campana was looking for tickets and he put in the group chat, 'Hey, does anybody have any tickets?' And then I didn't even know that Leo was in or Messi was in the group chat yet. But he popped up straight away and said, 'How many do you need though?' Straight away like that,” Yedlin had said after the event.

Earlier this year, Lionel Messi decided to gift his World Cup-winning Argentina teammates 35 golden iPhones. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly presented a 24-carat customised iPhone to all support staff and team members of the triumphant Argentine squad. Each of the devices were believed to have engraved player's name, number and Argentinian logo on them.

Following his stint with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Lionel Messi joined MLS outfit Inter Miami this summer on a free transfer. Messi signed a contract with Inter Miami through the end of the 2025 MLS campaign. The high-profile move paid dividends straightaway on Messi’s Inter Miami debut. Featuring in the MLS for the very first time, the 36-year-old scored from a free-kick in the dying minutes to clinch a thrilling 2-1 win for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul last week.

In his next Inter Miami appearance, Messi registered two more goals and one assist to guide his side to a comfortable 4-0 win against Atlanta United earlier this week.

Inter Miami’s next fixture is scheduled to be against Charlotte FC who are placed in 12th position in the Eastern Conference of the MLS. The match between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC will be played on August 21.

