FIFA Women's WC: Argentina star shuts trolls shaming her for Ronaldo tattoo, asks ‘when did I say that I am anti-Messi?’

Argentinian forward Yamila Rodriguez, was forced to argue her case and defend herself against online trolling. A forward for the World Cup squad currently competing in Australia and New Zealand, Rodriguez faced criticism from her home nation for a tattoo she wears on her leg — that of Cristiano Ronaldo, the rival of Argentinian legend Lionel Messi. Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez(Twitter)

Rodriguez, who came off the bench as Argentina succumbed to a late Italian winner in their opening group game in Auckland, has her left leg tattooed with the faces of Ronaldo as well as Diego Maradona. She has spoken about how Ronaldo is an idol for her, but received harsh criticism from Argentinian fans.

In response, she took to social media to quell the criticism and defend her choice of getting a Ronaldo tattoo. Posting on both Instagram and Twitter, Rodriguez wrote: “Please, that’s enough. I’m not doing well. When did I say that I am anti-Messi? Stop saying things that I didn’t say because I’m really going through a tough time.”

“We are not all obliged to only love the players from our country. Messi is our great captain in the national team, but just because I say that my inspiration and idol is CR7, it doesn’t mean I hate Messi.”

Messi led Argentina to a first World Cup triumph in 36 years, where he also won the Golden Ball. He is a figure that is adored throughout the South American country and the footballing world. His rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo has been central to men’s football over the last 15 years.

While Rodriguez received sympathy and support from many corners, she also faced criticism for not only preferring Ronaldo, but also being a vocal detractor of Messi. Old tweets and social media engagements resurfaced which depict Rodriguez being inflammatory and hostile towards Messi herself, which has provided further fuel for those criticizing her.

Rodriguez has both Ronaldo and Maradona tattooed on her leg, with the latter considered the greatest player of all time due to his feats at the 1986 and 1990 World Cups.

Rodriguez will attempt to help Argentina lift a first Women’s World Cup trophy, matching the feats of Messi and Maradona. It will be a tall task following the loss to Italy, with a match against South Africa in Dunedin followed by an all-important finale to the group stage against 2019 bronze medalists Sweden, in Hamilton.

