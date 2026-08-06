Lionel Messi shatters Leagues Cup record with stunning brace on first start after World Cup

The FIFA World Cup may have concluded last month, but Lionel Messi has wasted no time getting back to breaking records. Making his first start since the tournament, the Inter Miami captain struck twice in a 4-2 win over Atletico San Luis in their opening Leagues Cup group-stage match. The brace took Messi to the top of the competition's all-time scoring charts, adding yet another milestone to his remarkable career as Inter Miami began their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign with an impressive victory at home.
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Messi continued his love affair with the Leagues Cup by becoming the competition's all-time leading scorer. The Argentine, who guided Inter Miami to the title in 2023 soon after joining the club, now has 14 goals in the tournament featuring teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX.
Messi found the net in the 11th and 44th minutes to inspire Inter Miami to victory and create another historic record. The brace took his Leagues Cup tally to 14 goals in just 12 appearances, moving him one clear of Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga as the tournament's all-time leading scorer. Telasco Segovia and defender Micael also got on the scoresheet, while Noah Allen starred with three assists as Miami stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches. It was Messi's first start since the FIFA World Cup, where he captained Argentina to a second successive final before the defending champions suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain. The 39-year-old had made his return as a substitute, playing 37 minutes in a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew.
“This win was important for us”: Inter Miami coach
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Inter Miami interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos praised his players after the hard-fought victory, describing it as a physically demanding contest played in difficult conditions. He also highlighted the importance of opening the Leagues Cup campaign with a win.
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Inter Miami interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos praised his players after the hard-fought victory, describing it as a physically demanding contest played in difficult conditions. He also highlighted the importance of opening the Leagues Cup campaign with a win.
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"I think it was a very exhausting match of a lot of ball possession, coming from both teams," said interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos. "This has been a very tough match in a very tough pitch with high humidity and we also felt the heat. But we're very happy because of the result I want to congratulate all that manifested during the match and I'm very thankful for the effort that the team made. That triumph is very important to us," he added.
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.
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Home/Sports/Football/Lionel Messi shatters Leagues Cup record with stunning brace on first start after World Cup
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