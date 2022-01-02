Lionel Messi, three other PSG players test positive for Covid-19

Paris Saint German's star forward Lionel Messi and three other players of the club have tested positive for Covid-19. The French club confirmed their infection on Sunday.

Messi joined PSG from his boyhood club Barcelona in August and the 34-year-old has scored six goals in 16 games across all competitions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Messi, defender Juan Bernat, back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico and midfielder Nathan Bitumazala were the other players who returned positive tests.

PSG said in a statement that the four players were currently in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The 4 players that tested positive for Covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” PSG wrote in a statement.

France reported 219,126 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Saturday, the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 200,000 cases.

France has joined the United States, India, Brazil, Britain and Russia in having had more than 10 million cases.

PSG are top of the Ligue 1 standings on 46 points after 19 matches, 13 points above second-placed Nice.

They are due to travel to third-tier club Vannes on Monday for a French Cup round-of-32 match.

(With inputs from agency)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON