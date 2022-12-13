Lionel Messi to lift WC trophy for Argentina in Qatar? Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 'already written' remark burns the internet

One of the most prolific goal scorers in the modern era of the beautiful game, AC Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dropped an epic remark in the build-up to Argentina's blockbuster meeting with Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Luka Modric's Croatia will lock horns in the first semi-final of the Qatar World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic, who shared the lockerroom with Messi during his bitter-sweet stint at FC Barcelona, has backed the Argentina talisman to end the World Cup drought of the South American giants. The two-time world champions last lifted the famous trophy in the 1986 edition of the FIFA event. La Albiceleste (The White and Sky Blue) are aiming to secure their place in the World Cup final for the second time under the leadership of talisman Messi.

Messi had guided Argentina to the FIFA World Cup final in the 2014 edition of the showpiece event. With the Qatar World Cup reaching its business end, Ibrahimovic has claimed that Messi and Argentina's title success in the 2022 edition is already written. “I think it's already written who will win, and you know who I mean. I think Messi will lift the trophy, it's already written,” Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying by Goal.com ahead of the World Cup semi-finals.

The former Manchester United forward also made a noteworthy statement about Ronaldo, who parted ways with the Red Devils before Portugal's World Cup campaign kicked off in Qatar. Free agent Ronaldo is expected to join a new club after his exit from Old Trafford. Nicknamed CR7, Ronaldo lashed out at Man United head coach Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview which triggered his unceremonious exit from the Premier League club.

“His exiting United, I think when things happen, we will never know the true story. They say what they want to say, he says what he needs to say to protect himself, then you have the coach that says these things to protect himself. Then the club says things – not like me, I will tell you how it really happened. But we are all different. Everybody is careful about their image. For me the perfect image is being yourself. The true story we will not know my friend,” Ibrahimovic added.

