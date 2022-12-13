Lionel Messi eyes record-fest in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final against Modric-led Croatia

Synonymous with rewriting history in the modern era of the beautiful game, Argentina talisman Lionel Messi will marshal his troops in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Luka Modric-led Croatia on late on Tuesday night (12:30 am IST). One of the greatest players in the history of the game, Messi has remained keen on smashing records in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup. The ex-FC Barcelona captain and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar matched Gabriel Batistuta's incredible feat in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Out of Messi's 10 goals in 24 matches of the grandest stage, four have come at the Qatar World Cup. Messi has managed to find the back of the net for the two-time champions in the 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions of the FIFA World Cup. Messi and Batistuta are the joint-highest goalscorers for Argentina in the history of the FIFA World Cup. If Messi ends up scoring for Argentina in the upcoming semi-final encounter against Croatia, the 35-year-old will break Batistuta's long-standing record.

Messi and Miroslav Klose (24 appearances each) are the second-most capped players in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The Argentina captain will eclipse the legendary German forward by recording his 25th appearance for La Albiceleste at the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Germany's Lothar Matthaus has played the most matches at the FIFA World Cup - a feat that Messi is set to match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

One of only six men to have featured in five World Cup events, Messi has made joint-best appearances as captain at the celebrated tournament. Messi and Rafa Marquez have captained their respective nations in 18 World Cup matches. The Argentina captain has spent 2,104 minutes in FIFA World Cup matches. Legendary Italian defender and AC Milan icon Paolo Maldini holds the record for most minutes (2,217) played at the FIFA World Cup.

If Argentina's match against Croatia is decided in or after the extra time, Messi will shatter Maldini's world record. Messi is also chasing Germany’s Klose for another elusive feat at the FIFA World Cup. The former Bayern Munich star has won 17 matches with Germany at the grandest stage. Messi has won 15 games with Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.

