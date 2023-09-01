Lionel Messi to miss one Inter Miami MLS match due to Argentina FIFA World Cup duty: Report

It looks like Inter Miami could be without Lionel Messi for a few days, after the attacker was included in Argentina's squad for the start of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. Argentina are scheduled to face Ecuador in Buenos Aires on September 7, and then three days later, have an away match against Bolivia.

Lionel Messi for Inter Miami.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Messi is expected to join the squad at the start of next week, could see him miss Inter Miami's upcoming MLS clash against LAFC on September 4. But according to Marca, he will feature in the match against LAFC and then join up with his Argentina teammates.

The Spanish publication further revealed that Messi will be absent from Miami’s home game against Sporting KC on September 10. Messi played a part in Inter Miami's 0-0 draw vs Nashville, which saw their streak of wins end since his arrival.

Lionel Scaloni has named a 32-man squad, with Messi as captain and it includes the likes of Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi. Youngsters like Alan Velasco of FC Dallas, Bruno Zapelli and Lucas Esquivel of Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, and Lucas Beltran of Fiorentina have also joined the squad. Meanwhile, AS Roma's Paula Dybala and Ajax goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli have been ruled out due to injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inter Miami are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference table, separated by goal difference from Toronto, who rae at the bottom. Speaking on his side's chances of making the MLS playoffs, head coach Tata Martino said, "What we have to do is move on. Anything can happen. Nashville is a team that defends well, and today I think they were a little deeper than in the [Leagues Cup] final. [Our] team had more rhythm in the second half than in the first half; paradoxically the best situations were [Robert] Taylor's two chances in the first half. In the first half, the ball was moving too slowly; in the second I think we did a little better, but it was hard for us. These games usually happen, I understand everyone’s frustration. We too felt it was a good night to continue gaining ground."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON