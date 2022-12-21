Lionel Messi to play at FIFA World Cup 2026? Ex-Argentina player drops massive statement on PSG superstar

After ending Argentina's title drought at the grandest stage of them all, talisman Lionel Messi has revealed that he is not ready to walk away from the Albiceleste as the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar wants to continue playing for the three-time world champions. Messi-led Argentina edged past Kylian Mbappe-starrer France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Messi and Co. outclassed the defending champions on penalties after the summit clash of the Qatar World Cup ended 3-3 following extra time in Lusail. After guiding Argentina to its third title, Messi revealed that he wants to continue playing for the newly crowned world champions in the international arena. According to former Argentina star Jorge Valdano, Messi even has plans to play for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Speaking to Cadena Cope, Valdano revealed what Messi said about his future with the Argentina national team during an interview. “When I interviewed him before the World Cup, off camera he told me that he was going to play in his fifth World Cup and that no footballer had played six; he told me that it was impossible, and he told me 'if I'm a World Champion I'll keep my shirt on until the next World Cup'. We will see if Messi is capable. Football has shown that it is practically impossible to play in six World Cups,” Valdano said.

One of the most decorated players in the history of the game, Messi shattered multiple records at the Qatar World Cup. Messi became the all-time leading goalscorer for Argentina in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Messi also became the most-capped player in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old has represented Argentina in five editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Earlier, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has asserted that it is up to Messi to decide his World Cup future. The Argentina captain netted a sensational brace to help the South American giants lift the famous trophy for the third time in Qatar. The former Barcelona captain and PSG superstar has 172 caps for Argentina. Messi has netted 98 goals for the three-time World Cup winners in the international arena.

