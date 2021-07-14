Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona: Reports
football

Lionel Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona: Reports

Lionel Messi is set to extend his stay at Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal, with the Argentine talisman set to take a wage cut, La Vanguardia newspaper and ESPN reported on Wednesday.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Lionel Messi is likely to re-sign with Spanish giants Barcelona. (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is set to extend his stay at Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal, with the Argentine talisman set to take a wage cut, La Vanguardia newspaper and ESPN reported on Wednesday. Messi, Barca's all-time top scorer and appearance maker, technically ended his 21-year association with the club last month and is currently a free agent after his previous contract expired.

Since Joan Laporta took over as Barca president, the club has been trying to reduce their wage bill in order to keep Messi and stay within La Liga's strict financial control rules. La Liga chief Javier Tebas said last week that Barcelona, which has a total debt of more than 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion), would not be shown any leniency.

Also Read | Sports minister Thakur launches official song on India's Olympics contingent

Messi's last contract, signed in 2017, was the most lucrative in world sport according to a January report in newspaper El Mundo. The club have been trying to rebuild the squad with Junior Firpo, Jean-Clair Todibo and Carles Alena being sold to make way for free signings Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia.

Messi, 34, won his first major international title with Argentina over the weekend when they beat rivals Brazil in the Copa America final. Messi was elected the tournament's joint best player along with Neymar after finishing as the tournament's joint top goal-scorer with four goals while he also topped the assists charts with five.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
barcelona fc fc barcelona lionel messi
TRENDING NEWS

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch

Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch

Pet rat learns to stack its bowls. ‘Starting a ratstaurant?’ wonder netizens

Gigantic gold fish crowd Minnesota lake, city issues advisory
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP