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Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo at 2026 FIFA World Cup? Possible scenarios that could deliver one final showdown

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have rewritten football and have also changed how players remain at the highest level.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 11:09 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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For nearly two decades, football has revolved around Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Now comes the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. The tournament will see Messi headlining Argentina's title defence. Meanwhile, Ronaldo will be looking to get the elusive trophy in his final attempt.

There is a chance that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face each other earlier than expected.

There is a chance that fans could be treated to a Messi vs Ronaldo showdown at the World Cup. But it also depends on other results. Also, the tournament has been expanded to 48 teams.

Also Read: 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies explained: Performers, start times and streaming details - All you need to know

Possible scenarios

If Argentina finish top of Group J and Portugal top of Group K, both teams have a chance of facing each other in the quarter-finals, provided they win their Round of 32 and Round of 16 fixtures.

If both teams finish as runners-up in their groups, they could meet in the Round of 16, provided they win their knockout games. But if one team wins their group and the other comes second, then they can only face each other in the final.

"The focus is on training, being the best, putting the concepts into practice and showing pride in wearing the shirt. That's the example he sets. His sole aim is to use it for tomorrow to improve," he added.

 
lionel messi cristiano ronaldo fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo at 2026 FIFA World Cup? Possible scenarios that could deliver one final showdown
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