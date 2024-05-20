 Liverpool announce Arne Slot will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager | Football News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Liverpool announce Arne Slot will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager

AFP |
May 20, 2024 11:11 PM IST

Klopp announced his departure in January and took charge of his final game on Sunday, a 2-0 win against Wolves.

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot was Monday confirmed as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool by the Premier League club.

Arne Slot is officially the new Liverpool manager(REUTERS)
Arne Slot is officially the new Liverpool manager(REUTERS)

Liverpool said in a statement that the Dutchman, 45, would take up the position of head coach on June 1, subject to a work permit.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The club did not specify the length of his contract in their statement but Sky Sports said it understood Slot had signed a three-year deal.

Slot's arrival has been an open secret, with Liverpool reportedly agreeing a compensation deal worth up to £9.4 million ($12 million).

He confirmed Anfield was his next destination at his final pre-match press conference at the Eredivisie club on Friday.

Klopp announced his departure in January and took charge of his final game on Sunday, a 2-0 win against Wolves.

In his final speech to the Anfield crowd, the German urged fans to throw their full support behind Slot.

"You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me," he said. "You go all-in from the first day. And you keep believing and you push the team."

Slot moved to Feyenoord in 2021 after impressing in his first managerial role at AZ Alkmaar.

He led the Dutch giants to the inaugural Europa Conference League final at the end of his first season. They narrowly lost 1-0 to Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Slot then delivered just a second league title in 24 years to De Kuip last season before penning a new three-year deal.

"You can see people are genuinely sorry you are leaving," he said on Friday.

"You can say that with words, but when you see it in people's faces, it affects me quite a lot."

Feyenoord have enjoyed a strong season, winning the Dutch Cup and coming second to an all-conquering PSV Eindhoven side.

Liverpool captain and fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk has hailed Slot's attacking mindset, saying it would suit the philosophy at Anfield.

Initially, Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso was the favourite to succeed Klopp at Anfield.

However, Alonso has committed to staying at Leverkusen after leading them to a first-ever Bundesliga title.

Liverpool won the League Cup in Klopp's final season in charge and finished third in the Premier League, qualifying for next season's Champions League.

jw/pb

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Football / Liverpool announce Arne Slot will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On