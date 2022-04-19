Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Liverpool have to be 'angry' and 'greedy' against Man Utd, says Klopp
football

Liverpool have to be 'angry' and 'greedy' against Man Utd, says Klopp

Liverpool, who have already won the League Cup and are in the FA Cup final and the Champions League semi-finals, trail league leaders Manchester City by a point with seven games left.
FILE PHOTO of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 08:33 AM IST
Reuters |

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has told his players to view their Premier League game against Manchester United later on Tuesday as the most important three points of their lives as they continue their push for an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool, who have already won the League Cup and are in the FA Cup final and the Champions League semi-finals, trail league leaders Manchester City by a point with seven games left.

While fifth-placed United are on course for a fifth straight season without a trophy, Klopp told reporters on Monday that they can still cause Liverpool "massive problems" at Anfield.

"We have to be angry in a good way and all these kind of things," he said. "Greedy, really, like you are if you have won nothing, like you would be with nil points and it is the most important three points in your life.

"That's actually the attitude we need for this game because the quality is too high and they are too good for not being in that mood."

RELATED STORIES

Ralf Rangnick has failed to inspire a turnaround in United's fortunes since taking over on an interim basis last year and Klopp said there was no quick fix for the club's issues.

"We had a similar situation when I started here," he added. "We were not flying from the first day. Let me say it like this, and you might have thought after six or seven weeks: 'Is it really much better than before?'"

"When you are in that situation, you just accept that you need all the steps. You cannot just put on a magic sprinkle and go from there."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
juergen klopp manchester united liverpool
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP