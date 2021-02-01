Liverpool set to address centre-back crisis on deadline day
Liverpool looks set to address its injury crisis in central defense by making a low-key signing from England's second division on the final day of the January transfer window.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hasn't felt the need to bring in reinforcements at centre back after the loss of Virgil van Dijk, in October, and Joe Gomez, in November, to long-term knee injuries.
But with the fitness of Joel Matip also proving unreliable, Klopp appears to have changed his mind and could bring in as many as two center backs on Monday.
One is likely to be Ben Davies, a 25-year-old left-sided centre half who plays for Preston in the second-tier Championship. He has been linked with a move to Scottish champion Celtic recently.
Such has been the shortage of senior options available to Klopp that he has fielded central midfielders Fabinho and, more recently, Jordan Henderson at centre back this season. Fabinho is currently out injured, too.
Henderson played alongside youngster Nathaniel Phillips in the 3-1 win at West Ham on Sunday, for the 12th different centre-back partnership in 21 Premier League games this season.
In a turbulent title defence, Liverpool are third in the league, four points behind first-place Manchester City, after playing one more game.
It could be one of the quieter deadline days in the English top division, at the end of a month when there has been an outlay of only around 60 million pounds (USD 85 million) on players mainly due to clubs reining in their spending during the pandemic.
More than half of that is on two players — Amad Diallo to Manchester United and Said Benrahma to West Ham — whose transfers were first announced in the summer window.
Compare that to 2018, when teams splashed out a total of 420 million pounds (USD 575 million) in January and even last year, when 230 million pounds (USD 315 million) was spent in the winter window.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool set to address centre-back crisis on deadline day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pedri brings back brilliance to Barçelona midfield
- The 18-year-old Spaniard who is enjoying an excellent first season at Barcelona grew up absorbing all the Iniesta he could find, watching games at the fan club founded by his grandfather back home on the island of Tenerife.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juergen Klopp hails prolific Salah after Liverpool milestone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
James Erskine recalls challenges of filming Liverpool's title-win amid Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG slump to shock 3-2 loss at Lorient as Lille goes top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi hits goal 650 as Barca get revenge on Athletic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Show more respect to Messi, says Koeman after contract leak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool back in groove, rivals slip up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan return to winning ways in ISL
- Kerala Blasters led through goals from Gary Hooper (14th minute) and Costa Nhamoinesu (51st) before a strike from Marcelinho (59th) and a brace from Krishna (65th, 87th) helped Bagan complete a thrilling comeback.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bamford shines as Leeds come from behind to beat Leicester 3-1
- Leeds remain in 12th, behind Southampton on goal difference, while Leicester are third with 39 points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leverkusen sign midfielder Demarai Gray from Leicester City
- The 24-year-old, who had fallen out of favour under Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers, is to boost Leverkusen's attacking power, with the Bundesliga club struggling recently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad FC move to third position after 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC
- Goals from Fran Sandaza (28th minute) and Joel Chianese (82th) were enough to secure all three points for Hyderabad FC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea beats Burnley 2-0 in EPL to give Tuchel 1st win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi’s contract worth up to 555 million euros: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leipzig defender Upamecano pursued by Bayern
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox