‘Long time to go before next season’: Carlo Ancelotti's blunt response to Kylian Mbappe-Real Madrid chatter

Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga is raging on and it was amidst this that Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecani in La Liga in the weekend. Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, however, said that the team itself is not bothered by the chatter around the club and the French striker and had their focus entirely on the match. Ancelott said that the rumours didn't have any effect on the team(REUTERS)

“I see and hear things,” Ancelotti said. “And I understand that it is the topic of the day for you, but for us it's tomorrow's game. We have to play well tomorrow, that's what I think.”

“We talked about the game, we saw videos of Rayo, we know that this is a vital game for us this season,” Ancelotti said. “What I would like to do is to finish this season well, to win titles. That's what I would like. There's a long time to go before next season," he said.

Madrid could see its Spanish league lead reduced after being held to a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. It was their first match since it emerged that Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, opening the door for another attempt by the Spanish powerhouse to sign the France star.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked if all the talk about the possible signing of Mbappé had affected his team. “When has this team lacked concentration?” Ancelotti said. “It's tough to say anything bad about this team this season.”

Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni said recently that he and his Madrid teammates did talk about France colleague Mbappé at times, saying it was an important subject. Mbappé will be a free agent after seven years with PSG. He informed the French club last year that he would not trigger an extension to the contract he signed in 2022.