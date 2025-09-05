Luis Suarez breaks silence on spitting incident after Leagues Cup final: ‘Moment of great tension and frustration’

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez finally issued an apology for the ugly incident in the Leagues Cup final, where he spat on a Seattle Sounders staffer. The summit clash witnessed some ugly scenes, and Suarez was at the centre of the controversy. Not only spitting, the 38-year-old also forcefully put his hand around the back of the neck of 20-year-old Sounders defender Obed Vargas once the referee blew the final whistle. Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez issues an apology.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

In the Leagues Cup final, Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets jabbed Vargas on the chin, leading to both teams engaging in a heated exchange before the trophy celebration.

It must be mentioned that the Major League Soccer or the Leagues Cup disciplinary committee are yet to announce any sanction on players involved in the ugly scenes after the Sounders defeated Inter Miami 3-0 to win the 2025 Leagues Cup.

In his apology, Suarez termed the episode a "moment of great tension and frustration." He accepted that he was in the wrong and shouldn't have done what he did.

"I want to apologise for my behaviour at the end of the game. It was a moment of great tension and frustration, where, as soon as the game ended, things happened that shouldn’t have happened. But that doesn’t justify the reaction I had. I was wrong and I sincerely regret it," he wrote on Instagram.

“It is not the image I want to give, neither in front of my family, who suffer from my mistakes, nor in front of my club, which also does not deserve to be affected by something like that. I feel bad about what happened, and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to recognise it and apologise to all those who felt bad for what I did," he added.

Suarez's reputation

Over the course of his year, the Uruguayan has been involved in several controversies. He is infamous for biting opponents on three separate occasions, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He bit Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, resulting in a four-month ban with Uruguay and FC Barcelona at the time.

He was also handed a 10-game ban with Liverpool for biting the forearm of Chelsea fullback Branislav Ivanovic in 2013. This is not it, as he also received a seven-game ban for biting the shoulder of FC Eindhoven's Otman Bakkal while playing with Ajax in the Netherlands.

Suarez was also suspended for racially abusing an opponent in 2011. He was found guilty of hurling a racial slur towards Manchester United's Patrick Evra.