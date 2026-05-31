Luka Modric's last dance: Croatia captain eyes one final FIFA World Cup chapter at the age of 40

At 40, most World Cup players are valued for what they bring off the pitch. Luka Modric is an exception. He is still defined by what he does on it.

This is expected to be Luka Modric's fifth and final World Cup.(AFP)

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Modric arrives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the heartbeat of his national team, carrying the weight of an entire footballing era while continuing to defy expectations on the biggest stage.

It will be his fifth World Cup appearance and almost certainly his last. For nearly two decades, he has been the face of Croatian football. Since making his international debut in 2006, Modric has evolved from a technically gifted midfielder into one of the most respected players of his generation. His vision, composure and ability to dictate the rhythm of a match have remained the hallmarks of his enduring influence.

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196 caps for Croatia, Ballon d'Or, World Cup Golden and Bronze Balls

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{{^usCountry}} Modric is on the verge of reaching 200 international caps for Croatia, currently at 196. Getting past the group stage will mean that he will achieve that. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modric is on the verge of reaching 200 international caps for Croatia, currently at 196. Getting past the group stage will mean that he will achieve that. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His greatest World Cup moment came in Russia in 2018. Captaining his country, he led them to the final, beating Denmark and England along the way, before losing to France. He won the Golden Ball for his midfield masterclass, besides scoring two gaols, which included long-ranger against Argentina, and provided one assist. Later that year, he also won the Ballon d'Or, breaking the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His greatest World Cup moment came in Russia in 2018. Captaining his country, he led them to the final, beating Denmark and England along the way, before losing to France. He won the Golden Ball for his midfield masterclass, besides scoring two gaols, which included long-ranger against Argentina, and provided one assist. Later that year, he also won the Ballon d'Or, breaking the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Four years later in Qatar, he led Croatia into another deep run. They lost to Argentina in the semifinals, before winning the third-place playoff against Morocco. He also got the World Cup Bronze Ball. Across four World Cups, he has managed 19 appearances, more than any other Croatian player in history. Answering to retirement rumours on the pitch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four years later in Qatar, he led Croatia into another deep run. They lost to Argentina in the semifinals, before winning the third-place playoff against Morocco. He also got the World Cup Bronze Ball. Across four World Cups, he has managed 19 appearances, more than any other Croatian player in history. Answering to retirement rumours on the pitch {{/usCountry}}

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Every year, retirement rumours swirl around Modric, and every year, he answers them the same way, on the pitch. Croatia topped their qualifying group to secure a place at the World Cup, with their captain once again at the heart of the campaign.

Even a facial injury suffered late in the club season was not enough to derail his preparations for what is expected to be his final World Cup.

Elegance

Croatia's squad now also has a new generation of talent, including Josko Gvardiol, Martin Baturina, Luka Sucic and Petar Sucic. But Modric is the link between the past and future, with experienced teammates like Mateo Kovacic.

What makes Modric special is not just his trophy cabinet or longevity, but also the elegance in which he plays the game. He doesn't rely on pace or physical dominance. Instead, he controls matches through positioning, awareness and passing accuracy. Even at 40, he can change a game with a single touch.

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